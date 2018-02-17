Islamabad in National Disabled T20 final

Islamabad

Middle order batsman Shafiq Ahmed scored a brilliant 74 runs innings while spinners Waqaf Shah and Malik Kashif’s combined effort of 7 wickets helped Islamabad team to victory over Peshawar by 42 runs in the second semifinal of 6th National Disabled T-20 Cricket Championship on Friday at Pindi Cricket Stadium.

The winner Islamabad Team will meet two times defending champion Multan in the final after the Pakistan Super League in Karachi, Multan Team have already booked there play in the final after defeating Karachi in first semi final of the event in Karachi in January.

In the 2nd semi final, Peshawar won the toss and decided to field first. Islamabad posted a decent total of 139 runs for 9 in 20 overs. Shafiq scored 74 runs on 47 balls with the help of 7 sixes, Ali Abbas 17 runs and Adil Abbasi 15 also batted well. For Peshawar, Abdullah Afridi 3 for 17 runs and Nihar Alam 2 for 11 took wickets. In reply, Preshawar were all out on 97 runs in 16.5 overs. Abdullah Afridi 18, Nihar Alam 16 and Sareer Ullah 15 reached double figures.

For Islamabad, Waqaf captured 4 wickets for 24 runs in 4 overs, right arm left spinner Malik grabed 3 wickets for 10 runs in 2.5 overs while off spinner Himayat Khan took 2 for 15.

Man of the Match went jointly to Waqaf and Shafiq of Islamabad.

Later Chief Guest AIG Islamabad Farrukh Rasheed distributed prizes among the players and officials. Speaking on the occasion, he appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Disabled Cricket Association (PDCA) for the promotion of disabled cricket in the country and thanked for organizing a wonderful event in the twin cities Rawalpindi and Islamabad. He conguralted Islamabad team to reach in the final.

PDCA Secretary Amiruddin Anasari thanked the chief guest, the sponsors and Shakeel Sheikh (Advisor to PCB Chairman) for their support for the event. Summarized score:

Islamabad Disabled 139-9 in 20 overs: Shafiq Khan 74 in 47 balls (6×7), Ali Abbas 17 in 11 balls, Adil Abbasi 15 in 12 balls (4×3). Abdullah Afridi (RLB) 3-17, Nihar Alam (SLA) 2-11. Peshawar Disabled 97-all-out in 16.5 overs: Abdullah Afridi 18 in 22 balls, Nihar Alam 16 in 24 balls, Sareer Ullah 15 in 16 balls. Waqaf Shah (SLA) 4-24 in 4 overs, Malik Kashif (RLS) 3-10 in 2.5 overs, Himayat Khan (OB) 2-15 in 3 overs.—APP