Islamabad, a model city where teachers await salaries for six months

Teachers on daily wages vow to take protest to NAB court

Zubair Qureshi

It was December 2015 when the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif accompanied by CADD Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and the then Information Minister Pervaiz Rashid had announced a reforms initiative for all 422 educational institutions in Islamabad. The vision, a brainchild of his efficient daughter, Maryam Nawaz, was to turn Islamabad into a model education city and then gradually initiate the same reforms process in all the other cities and towns of Pakistan. Two years down the road, over 200 employees of the schools majority of them teachers on daily wages and contractual employees await their salaries for last six months, what to speak about other facilities and grants.

Non-payment of salary and dues has made the already financially-burdened these daily wage teachers and employees’ life quite miserable. Their morale is down, spirits are choked and future is uncertain. From Monday (today), strike of the daily wage employees of the schools working under Federal Directorate Education (FDE) is entering third week and so far, no one from the government or directorate side has approached them with any assurance whatsoever, that their dues will be paid and problems will be addressed soon. Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on the other hand is busy in election campaign wooing voters of his constituency.

While talking to Pakistan Observer a number of daily wages’ teachers said the PML-N government contrary to its claims and promises has failed to resolve the problems of teachers’ community and some of their colleagues despite working for ten to twelve years have not been regularized nor their salaries paid. This is how Islamabad has been declared a model education city, they said.