Islamabad Marriott Hotel chefs win Culinary C’ship

Lahore

An international culinary festival was organised by the College of Hotel Management in collaboration with the Chefs Association at Gaddafi Stadium here recently. The two-day Pakistan International Culinary Festival (PICF) 2018 aimed to project a soft image of Pakistan through promoting food, culture and heritage. International chefs from across the globe demonstrated live cooking sessions of various local and international cuisines. The event also featured many culinary competitions, enabling chefs to showcase their skills and expertise. Islamabad Marriott Hotel’s very own Pastry Chef Nalinda won an award for the Best Pastry Chef category, and the Japanese Executive Chef won an award in the Best Seafood category. Both of them competed in various culinary challenges, from a total of 31 international chefs from China, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon and Tunisia.—PR