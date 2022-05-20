Islamabad long march to begin between May 25 to 29: Imran

Reiterates demand of assemblies dissolution, seeks fresh election date

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday said that his party’s planned anti-government long march would begin between 25th to 29th May due to some “new developments”.

“There have been some new developments recently and all the dissenting members have been disqualified. On Sunday in Peshawar, I have called the PTI’s core committee meeting [to choose a final date of the long march],” he said while addressing a large public gathering in Multan’s Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh Stadium.

The ousted premier said that the long march will begin between May 25 to 29 and everybody will know about the exact day after Sunday’s meeting. He said that the PTI will demand only one thing during its long march that is the date of the general election after dissolving assemblies. “It is not about politics anymore… What we’re witnessing is a revolution,” he added.

The former prime minister said that the federal capital is about to see an ocean of people which would not only be a record for Pakistan but for the entire world. No revolution succeeds if the youth and women of that nation do not participate in it, he added.

“I always prayed to God to awaken our nation and make them aware so that they do not bow down their heads in front of any superpower or mafia and the Almighty has listened to my prayers.”

He revealed that when he was coming to the rally venue, he was receiving messages that his life was in danger. “Fear of dying, of embarrassment.