Islamabad Literature Festival in November

Staff Reporter

The “6th edition of Islamabad Literature Festival will be held in November 2018”. This was announced by Ameena Saiyid, Chair, Oxford University Press, and Founder/Director, Karachi and Islamabad Literature Festivals.

The Islamabad Literature Festival, founded by Ameena Saiyid and Asif Farrukhi and organized by Oxford University Press was launched in April 2013 and has been a resounding success from the start. Inspired by the Karachi Literature Festival, the ILF has also become a much-awaited annual event and a landmark in the cultural history of Islamabad.