Islamabad LG polls being delayed due to govt’s non-coop: ECP

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday has said that the local body elections in Islamabad were being delayed due to the federal government’s non-cooperation.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) judge Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the case against the Islamabad Local Government Ordinance 2021 earlier on Thursday.

During the hearing, the electoral watchdog’s lawyer told the court that the LG polls were being delayed due to the government’s non-cooperation in providing data and maps, citing that when federal institutions are called upon, most of them are unavailable.

“The ECP then has to resort to collecting data by itself,” the lawyer claimed.

“Are you saying that the federal government is not taking interest in the polls,” questioned Justice Kayani.

In his response, the