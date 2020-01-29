Islamabad-Karachi train journey an amazing experience: German envoy

Monitoring Desk Driven by his “love for train rides”, German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck set out on a train journey from Islamabad to Karachi to explore the country. The journey that he said took him 26 hours in total turned out to be an “amazing experience” for the envoy. Sharing a video about his trip on his official Twitter handle, he said: “I love train rides – they are a great way to discover a country.” “So I went on a train journey from #Islamabad to #Karachi – 26 hours in total! Amazing experience – thank you @PakrailPK.” The German ambassador said he particularly enjoyed chatting with fellow travellers. I love train rides – they are a great way to discover a country. So I went on a train journey from #Islamabad to #Karachi – 26 hours in total! Amazing experience – thank you @PakrailPK. I particularly enjoyed chatting with fellow voyagers. Have a look at the video about my trip. Speaking at Meet the Press program at Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Jan 28, he had said overall security situation in Pakistan has substantially improved during the last couple of years. He said Pakistan was moving in the right direction under the present regime, especially in terms of economic policies.