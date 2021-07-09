Islamabad, Kabul sign to extend APTTA for 6 months

Islamabad and Kabul signed the protocol for six-months extension of Afghanistan–Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement 2010 (APTTA) on Thursday.

Advisor to the PM on Commerce & Investment Abdul Razak Dawood and Nisar Ahmad Ghoriyani, Afghan Minister of Industry & Commerce, signed the documents through video link simultaneously at Kabul and Islamabad.

Secretary Commerce was also present on occasion, while representatives of both embassies in respective capitals also attended the event.

Speaking on occasion, Dawood said that his vision for trade and economic relations with Afghanistan and Central Asian Republics (CARs) makes Paki-stan a hub for trade, transit & transshipment.

“Our trade must be based on secure, open, consistent, reliable & legal movement of goods at the Afghan border along with enhanced connectivity with Afghanistan & CARs”, he said.

He said that this is a long-term vision and, through our current engagement with Afghanistan & Uz-bekistan, we are laying down the foundation for its implementation.

This will ensure that Pakistan lev-erages its geo-economic location in the region to enhance its international trade. “Our discussions with Afghanistan and Uzbekistan are a step in this direction,” he said.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with an extension of the agreement and decided that the technical teams of the two countries will conclude the revised agreement soon.—TLTP