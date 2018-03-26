Islamabad Industrial Zone to be developed as model for others

Akram Farid elected IIA un-opposed President

Sarwar Awan

Islamabad

Mian M Akram Farid was elected President Islamabad Industrial Association as many sector specific associations including pipe manufacturers, soap industry, and pharmaceutical, steel, oil and ghee mills, marble, flour mills and others showed their confidence in Mian Akram Farid and elected him un-opposed President of Islamabad Industrial Association.

The executive body members of the Association are prominent industrialists of the area, who showed their commitment to develop Islamabad Industrial Zone, spread over Sectors I-9 and I-10, as model industrial zone.

The Executive Committee members included Amir Waheed Sheikh, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry; ex-presidents ICCI Khalid Javed, Tariq Sadiq, Atif Ikram Sheikh, Mian Shaukat Masood and Mian Mehfooz Elahi, Chaudhry Wahiduddin, ex-president All Pakistan Pipe Manufacturers Association; Chaudhry Tahir Ayub, ex-vice president ICCI, Muhammad Saleem Mughal and Zakria Akbar Zia.

All Executive Committee members, who also represented different manufacturer’s associations, appreciated massive contributions of Mian Akram Farid in developing Industrial Zones in Islamabad and the Kahuta Triangle.

The industrialists demonstrated solidarity and showed commitment to work as team for the benefit of entire industry. The industrialists extended gratitude to Mian Sahib for his untiring efforts for putting industry on right track. All worthy Executive Committee Members associated expressed hope that the new President would take along small, medium and large enterprises keeping overall interest of industry intact.

He appreciated the efforts of prominent industrialists for their massive contributions for uplifting the business community in general and industry in particular. He said he was confident that together they would achieve goals and objectives of the prestigious forum.

The newly elected Senior Vice President of Islamabad Industrial Association Faridoon Khattak said that they needed to identify and implement the Industry Best Practices to stay competitive in the times to come. The initiation of the CPEC activity in the country is going to give tough time to local industry, he said. Productivity enhancement and cost reduction is only the way out for Industry in the post CPEC era, he added.

Mr. Nasir Qureshi pointed out that Human Resource Development should be focused by Industry to maximize productivity and minimize cost of production. Mian M. Akram Farid stressed the need to use collective wisdom to solve problems of the manufacturing sector which is the backbone of the national economy. Industrialists are the largest employers in the country and provide millions of job opportunities for a common man, he said. Industry takes a large share in the GDP and its growth creates balance in trade, he added.