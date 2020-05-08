Islamabad IGP joins policemen in ‘Iftar’ at police picket

Staff Reporter

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan had Iftar dinner with policemen serving duties at police picket of ‘Daman-e-Koh’, a police spokesman said on Friday.

The DIG (Headquarters), DG Safe City Project, SSP (Traffic), SSP (Security), AIG (Operations), Zonal SPs, SDPOs were also present on the occasion.

Islamabad police chief Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan said that he was feeling very happy to have Iftar dinner with policemen of the force and proud of their services in this challenging time. He said that personnel of the force were ensuring protection to the lives and property of the citizens in this critical time and were on the front line in creating awareness against Covid-19.

The IGP said that citizens had also lauded the role of Islamabad police which struggled to curb spread of coronavirus and ensured safety to people. He hoped that personnel of the Islamabad police would continue their work with same commitment and to win laurel for the force.

The jawans were real assets of the force and their issues would be also resolved on priority basis, the IGP maintained. He said that Islamabad police distributed ration among the poor with the help of philanthropists and Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry which helped to bring citizens and police more close to each other.