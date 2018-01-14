Islamabad Highway made signal free from Zero Point to Karal Interchange

The Islamabad Highway has been made signal free from Zero Point to Karal interchange, Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said Saturday. Inaugurating Sohan Interchange, he said the interchange had been completed with a cost of Rs 740 million in a period of 13 months.

He said a sum of Rs 400 million had been allocated for renovating Service road (East) from Faizabad to Karal Interchange.

He said Khanna Interchange would be competed within next two months. 53 per cent work on the interchange, being constructed with the cost of Rs 1451.470 million, had already been completed.

Responding to a question, he said a total of Rs 280 million had been released for re-carpeting Simly dam road from Barakahu to Simly Dam.

Capital Development Authority (CDA) had been directed to resolve the issue of sewage water of Iqbal Town. The sewage water of Rawalpindi was polluting Iqbal Town.

He said the federal government run schools were being upgraded with a cost of Rs 2.7 billion. The average cost on renovation of each school was Rs 7 to Rs 8 million. New teachers were being recruited and trained on modern lines. Responding to another question, he said the opposition’s behavior had weakened the country. Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had fulfilled his promises with people and ended load shedding from the country, he said, adding there was no proof of corruption of Nawaz Sharif. Condemning Kasur incident, he said the culprits should be punished within three months. —APP

