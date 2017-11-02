Islamabad gets man of letters as new French Ambassador

Zubair Qureshi

Mr Marc Baréty, a Ph.D in French Literature and a seasoned diplomat on Wednesday presented his credentials to President Mamnoon Hussain as new Ambassador of France.

Mr Marc Baréty has earlier served in Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Malaysia, Kuwait, Iraq and Oman. Mr Barety has been decorated with prestigious French awards of Officer of the National Order of Merit and Chevalier of the Legion of Honor. In a message to the media, the Ambassador of France expressed his best greetings and shared with Pakistani friends the pride of representing France in Pakistan at a time “just when this country is turning 70 years old, allowing us to celebrate seven decades of close bilateral ties.”