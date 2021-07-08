Islamabad: Four arrested for tourturing, harrassing couple in connection with Usman Mirza’s case

Islamabad: Four individuals were arrested in connection with the Usman Mirza’s sexual harassment of a boy and a girl after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

Six individuals are seen sexually harassing the couple in the video, which authorities claimed was taken a few months ago.

The young couple was held at gunpoint, made to undress, and then beaten up by the accused. Furthermore, the accused verbally and physically assaulted the couple by doing obscene actions.

A case was then filed in the Golra police station under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 354A (assault or use of criminal force to woman and stripping her of her clothes), 506 (ii) The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the state, and the complainant was SI Syed Asim Ghafar.

Usman Aziz, a resident of I-8 and co-owner of a vehicle dealership that deals in new and used automobiles as well as real estate, as well as Hafizur Rehman and Farhan Shaheen Awan, were arrested and taken into police custody on physical remand, according to the police.

Late in the evening, the fourth suspect was apprehended and identified as Madaris Butt. All of the suspects’ phones were found to have a large number of video recordings of similar events.

On the condition of anonymity, police officials informed Dawn that Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Afzal Ahmad Kausar had instructed the SSP Operations and the SP Saddar Circle to also arrest the other two suspects. According to the police, one of the suspects shared the video with a friend, who then posted it on social media.

Following Usman Mirza’s arrest, authorities were able to track down the remainder of the suspects. The event took place in an E-11/2 flat, Islamabad.

According to the police, the apartment was in the hands of a property dealer, from whom the kid had stolen the key. The six suspects also had a key to the apartment, which they used to track down the pair.

The police later traced the boy and asked him for his statement on the incident but so far he was not willing, the officers said, adding that, “the boy is so frightened that he refused to give a statement and become a complainant in the case, saying the suspects would kill him and his family”.

The girl was also contacted by police, but she refused, according to them.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat tweeted: “He (accused) arrested. His accomplices are being arrested. Video is few months old. It is requested to plz delete any videos with victims IDs.”

In another tweet, Mr Shafqaat said: “With special efforts of SSP operation Syed Mustafa Tanweer the culprit was arrested. His accomplices are also being arrested. It is once again requested to please delete videos which show ID of victims.”

According to DIG and SSP operations, investigations had been started to determine the facts.

They stated attempts and plans were being made to remove the girl and the child into protective care since the possibility of suicide or honour killing could not be ruled out.

“Our concern is also to protect the boy and the girl form all risks and danger,” they added.

According to them, a special investigation team has been formed to look into the event.

