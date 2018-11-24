Islamabad Eat Festival starts

Staff Reporter

Carrying a variety of culinary delights for food lovers of twin cities, a three-day Islamabad Eat Food Festival started here Friday at Jinnah Convention Center Islamabad.

After huge success in Karachi and Lahore previously, the biggest food festival is providing quality and unique food experience for the people of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad till November 25. With a variety of scrumptious food stalls and appetizing presentations by established and upcoming food chains, this is a welcoming move to let twin cities experience a unique food festival centered on the idea of creating one ultimate platform for people who love food, said the organizers.

The three-day festival will continue on Saturday and Sunday from 12:30 pm to 11pm. This family festival will feature a number of entertaining activities for kids and adults. A number of high end and well-reputed restaurants, cafes and food brands from the twin cities and other parts of the country have set up their food stalls at the activity area, providing high quality food to the visitors.

It is an excellent opportunity for food-lovers to enjoy a variety of cuisines including Desi, Chinese, English and Continental at three-day activity, the organizers said. The festival aims to provide some much-needed entertainment to the residents of Islamabad. Famous music bands particularly Bakhshi Brothers, Nauman Godil and Pindi boys will also perform in three days of the event.

