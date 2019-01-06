Islamabad District Administration destroys unhygienic food

Islamabad District Administration carried out an inspection of Metro Cash and Carry sector I/11 Islamabad on a complaint of a citizen and destroyed unhygienic food item.

According statement issued by Deputy Commissioner Islamabad office, during inspection, Larva insect was found in Dela Achar (pickles).

All the Dela Achar in Stock was destroyed in the presence of the Food Department. The residents of capital city welcomed the District Administration’s initiative and said such actions should be taken against those who were selling sub standard and unhygienic food and playing with the lives of the citizens.—APP

