Islamabad defeat Quetta by 6 wickets

Observer Report

Sharjah

Islamabad United defeated Quetta Gladiators by six wickets and ten balls to spare in 28th Match of Pakistan Super League at Sharjah Cricket Stadium here on Thursday. Earlier, Islamabad United restricted Quetta Gladiators to 147 for seven in 20 overs.

Islamabad reached their target comfortably as it was Islamabad’s sixth straight win of PSL 2018, which equalled their own record from PSL 2016. Batting first after winning the toss, Gladiators managed to score 147 for seven. Skipper Sarfraz was the only batsman who reached 43 runs. Faheem Ashraf grabbed three wickets against 19 runs in his four overs spell. Gladiators and United are two top teams of the PSL. United started slowly, but have quickly found their rhythm and fluency.