Islamabad court summons all suspects in Noor Mukadam case on Sept 23

ISLAMABAD – A sessions court in the federal capital has summoned all suspects in Noor Mukadam murder case, including prime accused Zahid Jaffer, on September 23.

The court issued the orders after police submitted the complete challan in the case. It has also directed the employees of Therapy Works to attend the next hearing.

Advocate Raja Rizwan Abbasi informed the court that he would file a plea seeking an in-camera hearing of the case, to which the judge remarked that the matter will be decided in accordance with the law after it is filed.

Meanwhile, the court extended the judicial remand of Zahir Jaffer, his parents and three of their workers till the next hearing.

Zahir was arrested from his house in F-7/4 on July 20, 2021 where he beheaded Noor Mukadam, daughter of former Pakistani diplomat Shaukat Ali Mukadam, after he held her hostage over the breakup.

Police had also arrested suspects’ parents – Zakir Jaffar and Asmat Adam Jee – and two servants of Jaffar family on charges of abetment and hiding crime from police.

Last month, it had emerged that Police sought the death penalty against Zahir Jaffer in Noor Mukadam murder case after the law enforcers completed their probe.

A team of psychiatrists has also declared Zahir Zakir Jaffer mentally fit to face legal proceedings.

