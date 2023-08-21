Human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari and Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader Ali Wazir have been remanded into the police’s custody in an “interference in state affairs” case on Sunday.

The Islamabad police had arrested Imaan and Wazir in separate instances in the wee hours of Sunday on the charges of interference in state affairs. The two have been separately booked in a case, registered under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The police presented the two before Duty Judicial Magistrate Ehtisham Alam Khan to seek their physical remand after the arrest.

The court remanded Imaan into police custody for a day and Wazir for two days. Meanwhile, Imaan’s counsel filed a plea for the return of her mobile phone and other belongings confiscated at the time of her arrest.

At this, the court sought a report from the Tarnol Police’s Station House Officer (SHO) on the matter.

Meanwhile, the court remanded Wazir into police custody for a day in a terrorism case and ordered that Imaan will stay in women’s police station’s custody in this case.

It directed the police to present the lawyer before an anti-terrorism court tomorrow, which will decide on her physical remand in the terrorism case.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the Islamabad Police wrote: “Both the accused were wanted by the Islamabad Police for investigation. All action will be taken in accordance with law.”

Shireen Mazari, Imaan’s mother and former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, spoke with journalists at the Islamabad district court, revealing that personnel in plainclothes locked their guard in the guardroom before breaking into the house.

She added that they searched her room as well, and took away her phone. “Around 20 people entered the house. I saw six female police officers,” she complained.

The veteran politician questioned why their door was broken during the episode.