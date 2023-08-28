ISLAMABAD – An anti-terrorism court in the federal capital granted bail to human rights activist Iman Mazari and PTM leader Ali Wazir in a sedition case registered over a controversial speech at a public rally.

ATC Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain granted the post-arrest bail to the both suspects for Rs30,000 surety bonds each.

During today’s hearing, the script of the Mazari’s speech was also read out in the courtroom. Prosecutor opposed the bail petition of the suspects, saying authorities await forensic report of the USB recovered from her.

Last week, the ATC sent Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader Ali Wazir and human rights activist Imaan Mazari into police custody on a three-day physical remand in the sedition case.

Police had sought a 10-day physical remand of the suspects in the case to complete interrogation.

Ali Wazir and Iman Mazari were booked under terrorism and sedition charges over controversial speech at PTM’s public rally in Islamabad.

On August 20, human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari was arrested from her residence in Islamabad during the wee hours of Sunday morning by capital police.

In a statement, the Islamabad police spokesperson said that the authorities wanted both of them as part of ongoing investigations. “All actions will be executed according to the law,” said a police spokesperson.

The spokesperson further said that only the police departments’ statements about the arrest should be considered correct.

Meanwhile, her mother and former federal minister Dr Shireen Mazari has claimed that policewomen “in plain clothes” had broken into their residence and taken her daughter away.

She claimed the authorities also took away their security cameras, Imaan’s laptop and cellphone. Moreover, former Member National Assembly (MNA) Ali Wazir was also arrested from Islamabad.