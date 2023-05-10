Islamabad court approves 8-day physical remand of Imran Khan in Al-Qadir trust case

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad accountability court on Wednesday approved the 8-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan, a day after former premier was held during a court appearance.

Woes of populist leader Imran Khan multiplied today when the accountability court sent him on physical remand to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The development comes after Imran Khan was indicted in the Toshakhana case. Khan, 70, was presented before the judge at Islamabad Police Lines, which was given the status of a court as a one-time dispensation late on Tuesday night.

Earlier in the day, the country’s ant–graft watchdog requested two weeks’ physical remand. Imran Khan was arrested by paramilitary forces on the orders of NAB.

As the PTI chief moved to court, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) said that the arrest was legal which forced the former premier to move the country’s top court.

More to follow…