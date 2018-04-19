Islamabad clinch PAF CT

Islamabad

Islamabad clinched the PAF Twenty-20 Cricket Champions Trophy for the Blind, played here at PAF Complex Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Islamabad beat Attock in the final by eight wickets. Islamabad won the toss and elected to field first. Attock scored 174 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in the allotted overs. Ehtasham-ul-Haq was the highest scorer with a knock of 66 runs.

Chasing the target, Islamabad played really well and easily won the match in 18.1 overs for the loss of 2 wickets. Akmal Hayat remained the top scorer with a superb inning of 65 runs.

Air Vice Marshal Salman Ahsan Bokhari, Director General Security, Pakistan Air Force who was the chief guest at the occasion distributed prizes among the winners.

A total of six teams participated in the event including Sargodha, Sheikhupura, Quetta, Hyderabad, Attock and Islamabad participated in the tournament.

The championship is a regular feature of PAF sports calendar and is organized at PAF Complex Islamabad every year.

Moreover, Islamabad Commanders Tuesday clinched the first Pakistan Table Tennis Super League title beating Karachi Kararay by 3-2 in the final here at the Hameedi Hall.

Pakistan Sports Board Deputy Director Mansoor Ahmed, who was the chief guest on the occasion, awarded trophies and cash prizes to the winners and runners-up. Deputy Mayor Islamabad Zeeshan Naqvi, Pakistan Table Tennis Federation President Khawaja Hasan, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce Senior Vice President Naveed Ahmed and other officials were also present on the occasion.—APP