Islamabad Children Literature Festival from today

Two-day ‘Islamabad Children Literature Festival’ will be kicked off from Saturday at the federal capital to attract a number of children with the colourful book-oriented and entertaining activities The festival will be arranged by National Book Foundation (NBF) in collaboration with Kindle Foundation and Shifa International at Aiwan-i-Quaid, F-9 Park, an official of NBF told APP.

The two-day festival will continue from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm during Saturday and Sunday and will feature a number of colourful book related activities for the children, the official said. This festival will serve as catalyst towards mental nourishment of the children and will help promote extra-curricular activities among them.—APP

