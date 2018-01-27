Islamabad chief commissioner asked to submit reply in missing person case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday granted time to Islamabad chief commissioner till February 2, to submit reply regarding missing of IT expert Sajid Mehmood. Justice Athar Minallah of IHC heard the case filed by the wife of missing citizen seeking recovery of her husband.

During the course of proceeding, the bench expressed displeasure over non submission of reply by the chief commissioner over the matter.

The counsel for the chief commissioner, Umer Hayat requested to give some time for submitting reply in the case, which was accepted by the bench.

It may be mentioned here that the petitioner has said in her plea that the law enforcement agencies did not take sufficient measures to recover her husband.—APP

Related