The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police has recovered 97 Motorcycles, stolen from twin cities of Rawalpindi, Islamabad and various districts of Punjab.

The recovered motorcycles were locked to various police stations from

various special checking points during the verifications of their

documents.

During verification of documents from 15, it was transpired that all

the motorcycles were stolen. Respective police stations have been

informed about this development.

SSP Operations, Najeeb-ur-Rehman Baghvi has directed to hand over the

recovered motorcycles to their owners.

According to details, ICT police had verified the record of the

motorcycles locked in various police stations under section 550 from

rescue 15. The record transpired that the motorcycles were stolen from

various districts of Punjab including from twin cities of Islamabad

and Rawalpindi.

According to report, 34 motorcycles were stolen from Islamabad, 55

from Rawalpindi , 5 from Lahore, 2 from Gujranwala and one motorcycle

was stolen from Sahiwal.

Islamabad police has informed the relevant police stations about the

recovery of motorcycles stolen from their jurisdiction. SSP Islamabad

has directed SPs of all zones to handover the recovered motorcycles to

their respective owners after fulfilling the legal requirements.

SSP has directed all police officers to check the particulars of

recovered motorcycles and vehicles from 15. He also directed the

officers to ensure that the motorcycles and vehicles must not be

stolen.

PRO

Islamabad Police

Dated 10-03-2018