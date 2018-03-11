The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police has recovered 97 Motorcycles, stolen from twin cities of Rawalpindi, Islamabad and various districts of Punjab.

The recovered motorcycles were locked to various police stations from
various special checking points during the verifications of their
documents.
During verification of documents from 15, it was transpired that all
the motorcycles were stolen. Respective police stations have been
informed about this development.
SSP Operations, Najeeb-ur-Rehman Baghvi has directed to hand over the
recovered motorcycles to their owners.
According to details, ICT police had verified the record of the
motorcycles locked in various police stations under section 550 from
rescue 15. The record transpired that the motorcycles were stolen from
various districts of Punjab including from twin cities of Islamabad
and Rawalpindi.
According to report, 34 motorcycles were stolen from Islamabad, 55
from Rawalpindi , 5 from Lahore, 2 from Gujranwala and one motorcycle
was stolen from Sahiwal.
Islamabad police has informed the relevant police stations about the
recovery of motorcycles stolen from their jurisdiction. SSP Islamabad
has directed SPs of all zones to handover the recovered motorcycles to
their respective owners after fulfilling the legal requirements.
SSP has directed all police officers to check the particulars of
recovered motorcycles and vehicles from 15. He also directed the
officers to ensure that the motorcycles and vehicles must not be
stolen.
