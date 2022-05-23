Islamabad braces for PTI’s long march

Police, paramilitary personnel called in from provinces; Sanaullah warns lawbreakers to be dealt with an iron hand

The federal government on Monday summoned additional police contingents and paramilitary personnel to Islamabad in light of the long march announced by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) scheduled to arrive in the federal capital on March 25.

As the government beefed up security to contain the marchers, Sheikh Rashid – a former minister in the PTI government ousted in April through a no-confidence motion – claimed that the government would not be able to stop the protesters come what may.

In directives issued to the local administration, the Ministry of Interior ordered foolproof arrangements and warned the lawbreakers would be dealt with an iron hand. Police and paramilitary personnel have been called in from other provinces and they would start arriving in Islamabad tonight. The operational police will also get prison vans and water cannons today as well.