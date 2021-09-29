Islamabad, Beijing vow to create ‘China-Pakistan Media Corridor’ against disinformation

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani and Chinese media have pledged to counter negative propaganda through enhanced communications and stronger linkages by established the ‘China-Pakistan Media Corridor’.

It emerged during a meeting of the first China-Pakistan Media Forum which was attended by officials and journalists from both sides.

Speaking on the occasion, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said that her country would work with Pakistan to tackle rumors and disinformation directed against the two countries, state-broadcaster reported.

She said that some countries were spreading disinformation about Pakistan and China and had launched a smear campaign against them.

“The disinformation has confused the people, created chaos and undermined solidarity and cooperation,” the APP quoted her as saying.

“Terming disinformation as the common enemy of mankind, she remarked that China and Pakistan needed to work together to fight back disinformation,” the report added.

She added that all countries should join hands to fight against fake news and build a reasonable and objective international media environment.

She also asked journalists in both countries “to step up media cooperation,” adding it was “highly relevant in the current situation.”

The Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong also spoke on the occasion. He said that the two countries were confronting a propaganda campaign, adding that members of their media communities should work together to “promote truth, justice and fairness and become a positive force for regional peace and stability.”

