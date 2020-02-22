Islamabad beat Multan by 8 wickets

OBSERVER REPORT LAHORE Luke Ronchi’s blistering 74- run knock helped Islamabad United defeat Multan Sultans by eight wickets in their 2020 Pakistan Super League match at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday. United, who were chasing a target of 165 runs set for them by the Sultans, reached their goal comfortably with 20 balls to spare. Their two losses were Colin Munro (50 off 32), who was bowled out by Shahid Afridi, and player of the match Ronchi, who stumbled only in the 17th over after taking his side to just runs away from victory with his brilliant 45- ball 74. Earlier, after being sent in to bat, the Sultans finished with a score of 164-8 at the end of their allotted 20 overs.