Islamabad banking court summons Imran Khan in unlawful funding case

Imran Khan, the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was given a summons on Saturday by a banking court in Islamabad to appear before it on February 28 in relation to the illegal funding case.

In accordance with the Foreign Exchange Act, a case of prohibited funding against the PTI chief, who was deposed in April through a no-confidence vote, and other party leaders was heard earlier today at the banking court.

Khan’s lawyer, Naeem Panjutha, appeared before the court of Judge Rukhshanda Shaheen.

The counsel told the judge that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has determined that Khan should appear before the banking court on February 28.

He also delivered a copy of the IHC ruling to the banking court on behalf of Khan.

In view of the high court’s ruling, the court delayed the hearing to February 28 and ordered the PTI leader to appear in court on that day.

A division bench of the IHC earlier this month denied the former prime minister’s request to participate in the hearing through a video link and ordered him to show up in person on February 28 before the banking court.

Khan had gone to the IHC in order to prevent the banking court from making a decision in his case after the latter had summoned him on February 15 as his bail in the prohibited funding case was about to run out.