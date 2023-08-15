ISLAMABAD – An anti-terrorism court in the federal capital on Tuesday rejected bail petitions filed by the PTI Chairman in three different cases.

ATC Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain announced the verdict on the petitions in the tree cases – two of them are registered against the former prime minister at the Khana police station and another at Bhara Kahu police station.

The court dismissed the bails pleas due to non-appearance of Imran Khan, who is currently serving his three-year sentence in the Toshakhana case at the Attock Jail.

On August 5, the PTI chief was arrested from his Zaman Parks residence in Lahore minutes after a district and sessions court in the federal capital awarded him three-year jail term in the Toshakhana criminal case.

Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar had found the PTI chief guilty of concealing the Toshakhana gifts in the assets declarations.

The case was filed against him by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for concealing the Toshakhana gifts in the asset declarations.

The sessions court had also imposed a fine of Rs100,000 on him, stating that that the jail term could be extended by six months in case of failing to deposit the fine amount.

The judge ruled that the former prime minister submitted false affidavit. He also issued arrest warrants against him and directed the Islamabad IGP to implement them.

Following the sentence, the PTI chief stands disqualified for the period of five years, as per the Election Act.