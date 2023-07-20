An Islamabad anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday extended the bail of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in three cases pertaining to violence outside the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) and the Islamabad High Court (IHC) until July 26.

In early March, the former premier was booked by the capital’s Ramna police in two cases. He was accused of leading mobs to the FJC and the IHC as he appeared for hearings there. Additionally, a third case was filed against him by the Golra police station for allegedly causing unrest outside the FJC when he went there on March 18 for a Toshakhana case hearing. The hearing was conducted by ATC Judge Abul Hasnaat Muhammad Zulfikar on Wednesday.

Accompanied by his legal team led by Salman Safdar, the PTI chief reached the courtroom. As the hearing began, the judge addressed the police, asking them to declare the suspect innocent if he was innocent or present any evidence they had.

The judge warned them that if the investigation was not conducted properly, he would personally summon the police inspector general.