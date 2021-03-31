Islamabad airport places Covid-19 restrictions

Employees who do not carry masks will be charged between Rs200 and Rs500, according to the Civil Aviation Authority’s director-general. He said “We have instructed airport officers of all cities to ensure that corona virus SOPs are being followed.”

Passengers and crew members would face fines and penalties if they break the law, he warned.

The decision was made after the UK strain caused an increase in corona virus cases in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad. Since the third phase of the virus is more deadly than the other phases, the NCOC has ordered all provinces to ensure that coronavirus SOPs are followed.

The Punjab government has begun filing FIRs against someone who are not seen wearing a mask. Virus hotspots have also been subjected to smart lockdown.

Pakistan reported 4,757 new cases in the last 24 hours, with 78 people dying.

