Islamabad airport gets fully furnished child care rooms

Staff Reporter

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has set up 19 new child care rooms at the Islamabad International Airport on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to details, these rooms have been set up at the arrival and departure lounges to facilitate children accompanying flyers at the airport.

The rooms are well furnished and equipped for meeting the needs of children and their mothers.

Earlier, on Jan 14, a four-year-old had died after falling from the third level of the Islamabad International Airport visitors’ area.

The child, named Anaya, a resident of Fatehjang, was initially taken to the airport’s trauma centre and then to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) where she died.

The child was being carried by her mother when she fell from the third level of the airport to the first level, and was critically injured.