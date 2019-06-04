Staff Reporter

Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Muhammad Ajmal Cheema has said that Islam teaches us to help the poor and needy people.

Likewise, Prime Minister Imran Khan set an example by establishing a cancer hospital for the deprived sections of society, he added.

Addressing an Eid gifts distribution ceremony, organised by the Social Welfare Department for residents of Social Welfare Complex here on Monday, he said that the objective of the visit to the complex and distribution of gifts was just to share happiness with the people living there.

Cheema said that Islam is the only religion that does not believe in any division between the rich and the poor. It treats everyone in the same way and grants all people equal rights, he added.

Chairperson Punjab Women Protection Authority also accompanied him on this occasion. President Insaaf Business Federation Javed Ali.