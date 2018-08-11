Islam teaches protection of religious minorities: Askari

Salim Ahmed

Caretaker chief minister Punjab Dr. Hasan Askari has said that every state is responsible to provide fundamental rights to its minorities along with ensuring protection of life and property and provision of equal opportunities to excel in different fields. Under the constitution of Pakistan, minority communities are given complete constitutional rights to live and work.

On the other side, religion of Islam has also taught about the protection of rights of religious minorities. Similarly, founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah also stressed on equal rights for the minorities.

In his message issued here on Friday on the eve of national day of minorities, the chief minister said that services rendered by the minority communities for the development and prosperity of the country and their love and their affection with the motherland is beyond any doubt.

The minorities are playing an active role for development and prosperity, he said. Pakistan belongs to all of us and everyone has equal rights as the citizen of Pakistan. He said all the minorities enjoy complete liberty and freedom to follow their faith and perform religious obligations. In fact, all the minorities have religious and socio-cultural liberty in Pakistan, he said.

Today, we should make a commitment to promote the message of love and affection along with reiterating the commitment to take necessary steps for the protection of rights of religious minorities in Pakistan, concluded the chief minister.

Moreover, Dr. Hasan Askari has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of three children due to falling of their house roof in Kausr. He has extended sympathies to the bereaved family and sought a report from the administration.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Punjab Akbar Durrani has said that the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees equal rights to all minorities.

Practical steps are being taken for protection of rights of minorities in the province, he said during a meeting with a five-member delegation of National Lobbying for Minority Rights, at Civil Secretariat here on Friday.

Issues related to family laws and job quota for minorities were discussed in the meeting.

The chief secretary said that Islam emphasizes protection of minority rights. Forbearance, mutual respect and equal protection of human rights are hallmark of an Islamic society, he added.

He directed the secretary Human Rights and Minority Affairs Asim Iqbal to get finalised rules of business regarding the Hindu Marriage Act and Sikh Marriage Act at the earliest.

He said that equal opportunities were provided to minorities for bringing them into the mainstream. He said that all minorities living in Pakistan were enjoying complete religious and social freedom, and the job quota for them was being implemented strictly.

He said that it was also a priority of the government to take care of religious sites of minorities. He remarked that it was praiseworthy that minorities were playing vital role in progress and prosperity of the country.

The delegates including Asif Aqeel, Khalid Shahzad, Prof Kalyan Singh, Sumaira Shafiq and Aira Indaras lauded the steps taken by the Punjab government for protection of minorities’ rights and thanked the chief secretary Punjab. Secretary Home Capt (retd) Nasim Nawaz and Secretary Regulation Saleh Tahir were also present on the occasion.

