Islam is religion of humanity

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik, Chairman, National Council of Social Welfare, has said that the life of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is our precious asset. The Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) preached for the service of humanity and mentioned that Islam is the religion of humanity and teaches love with the people. He was addressing a quiz competition on Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW) among the students of Islamabad’s colleges and schools which was organized by the National Council of Social Welfare.

Dr. Malik, in his presidential address said young people should learn teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) so that they may become a true follower of Islam.