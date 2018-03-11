‘Islam places womenfolk at higher pedestal’

Staff Reporter

Islam has placed womenfolk at a higher pedestal in society as a mother, wife, daughter and sister.

These views were expressed in a seminar here on Saturday to mark the World Women’s Day.

The speakers said that Pakistani women struggled hard and rendered sacrifices to secure their rights, but women are still forced to compromise with outdated and obsolete customs, which demanded a change in mindset.

The seminar titled “Problems faced by Pakistani women – challenges and opportunities” was organised at the Aiwan-i-Karkunan-i-Tehreek-i-Pakistan.

A gold medallist worker of Pakistan Movement Begum Khalida Munir-ud-Din Chughtai presided over it while Convener Madar-e-Millat Centre Begum Mehnaz Rafi, leading intellectual Dr Perveen Khan and other intellectuals spoke on the occasion.

The speakers said that Quaid-e-Azam was a strong believer of an active participation of women in every field of life.

Time has come to urge upon the women to stand up and play a prominent role in nation building and country’s development, they added.

They said domestic violence could be overcome through behaviour change in the light of Islamic teachings in our society. Begum Mehnaz Rafi conducted the seminar.

In her keynote address, the chief guest Begum Khalida Munir-ud-Din Chughtai said women have played vital role in every historic period.

She urged the participants to cooperate with male members of society to tread their path instead of confronting with them.—APP