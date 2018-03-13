Islam gives honourable position to women

Staff Reporter

International Muslim Women Union Chairperson Dr Samia Raheel Qazi Monday said social values were the basic principles of any society and the real protector of the civilization was woman.

She was addressing a conference held at a local hotel to highlight social aspect of women which make them the ‘Pillars of Civilization.’ She said, “Woman is responsible for the grooming and education of the future generations, therefore, the main pillar of civilization and society is woman”.

Islam has given the woman an honourable position as mother, sister, daughter and wife and has made her the most prestigious entity of the universe by making her responsible for the upbringing of the new generation, she added.

Secretary General JI women wing, Ms. Durdana Siddiqui said that no notion of development of nations could be conceived without the active participation of women. She said women must play their role in nation building but within the boundaries of their natural obligations.

Durdana said that women have immense potential for effective deliverance of multidimensional roles adding that men and women together strengthen the foundation of society.

Dr Rabia Yalmaz from Turkey said a lot women and children were affected due to war and worst type of violence against women could be witnessed in this age and we together have to stop this. Secretary General IMWU, Dr. Affaf Ahmed Mohammad Ahmad Hussain threw light on his efforts on the rights of women in Sudan.

Ms. Halima Wakabi from Uganda, Ms. Erva Molla-Ibrahim-ogla from Turkey, Dr. Shagufta Umar from IIUI Pakistan, Ms. Durdana Siddiqui IMWU Pakistan, Dr. Amany Lubis from Indonesia and Dr. Kausar Firdous pattern in chief IMWU addressed the conference as well. During the conference dialogues and group discussions on 8 different topics were held and according to these discussions, the attendees of the international women conference agreed that the women is the actual guardian of civilization and the protector of the values and traditions.

The woman is very powerful if she realizes the greatness of her responsibility, she could revolutionize the civil society. We feel that the physical, emotional and mental tranquillity of a woman is vital for her efficient contribution towards the prosperity of her family and society. In Syria, Yemen, Palestine and Burma and many other countries women were suffering because of war and terrorism.