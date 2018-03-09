Islam gives great respect to women

Quetta

Governor Balochistan Muhammad khan Achakzai said in his message regarding World Women’s Day on Thursday that men and women have equal rights in economic and social development as they equally share in all matters and without their participation no development and prosperity is possible in the country. He said in our society women are viewed with great respect and Islam and our traditions do not allow punishing them adding Balochistan’s women do not lack capabilities but low resources and opportunities are obstructing them to move ahead.

Governor said women are serving in different services sectors including health and education shoulder to shoulder with male while rural area’s women education were better so measures needed to be increased in this regard. He hoped that women would play their vital role in development and prosperity of the country. Stakeholders, academicians, intellectuals and doctors stressed the need that women should get education as first priority adding that because education is key to the progress of every society.

They expressed these views while speaking at ceremony held to mark World Women’s Day at Sardar Bahadur Khan Women University. Members of Balochistan Assemby including Yasmeen Lehri and Masooma Hayat, Vice Chancellor of SBKW University, Rukhsana Jabeen, Dr, Naila Ehsan, teachers and a large number of girls students attended the ceremony. MPA Yasmeen Lehri said women have been playing important role in different walks of life including politics, health, and education.—APP