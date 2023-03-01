ISKP chief killed in Kabul operation

The intelligence and military chief of a militant group called Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) was killed during an operation in Kabul in the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, in a separate operation, the Afghan Taliban administration arrested a high-ranking ISKP officer who is known to have been working as the terrorist organisation’s subcontinent chief.

According to the operation details, two Daesh members were killed in an overnight operation against a cell on 1st Street of Shahrak-e-Zakireen, Khair Khana, PD 17, Kabul.

Among the killed was a key member of the ISKP, Qari Fateh, who previ ously served as Amir-al-Harb (military leader) for Khorasan, head of Kunar province, head of the eastern zone and currently as the intelligence and operations chief who directly masterminded recent operations in Kabul, including against diplomatic missions, mosques and other targets.—Agencies