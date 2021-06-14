Iskandar Mirza’s son dies in US

News Desk

Humayun Mirza, the son of Pakistan’s first president, died in Washington. He was the only surviving son of the former president.

Born in Pune, India, on Dec 9, 1928, Humayun Mirza breathed his last at his home in Bethesda, Maryland, on the night between June 12 and 13.

“Humayun Mirza was the second of six children of Iskander Mirza and his first wife Rifaat Begum,” the report said, adding that his younger brother, Enver Mirza, had died in a plane crash in 1953. He was a highly educated person and wrote two books and retired as a senior World Bank official in 1988.