Ishtiaq’s death condoled

Governor of Sindh, Mohammad Zubair, expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of Itehad Steel Mils Industries chairman and renowned industrialist Sheikh Mohammad Ishtiaq.

In a condolence message here on Wednesday, the Governor prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss. Zubair said that the deceased played a vital role in the promotion of steel industries. —APP

Related