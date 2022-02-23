Ishaq Dar’s request to take virtual oath rejected

The plea of former finance minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ishaq Dar to take virtual oath as member of the upper house of the Parliament of Pakistan has been declared unconstitutional.

The plea was declared unconstitutional by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and letter was also written to the PML-N leader in this regard. The letter, written by Sadiq Sanjarani, cites Articles 65 and 255 of the Constitution.

The letter stated that your request to take virtual oath has been rejected under articles of the constitution as your presence for signing the register of Senate is also necessary.