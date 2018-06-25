ISLAMABAD : A new medical report of former finance minister Ishaq Dar was submitted in the Supreme Court (SC) on Monday.

The report maintains that Dar’s condition has improved by 10-15 percent but pain still exists in his arms.

It says that the movement of his neck is quite limited and he suffers discomfort due to the ache.

Doctors have suggested additional eight weeks physiotherapy of the former minister in the medical report.

“After two months, a new MRI of Ishaq Dat will be conducted. If his condition did not improve, the option of surgery will be reconsidered,” says the report.

The report dated June 8, 2018 has been prepared by neurosurgeon Richard Galan.

On the other hand, Dar was spotted walking on London streets. Journalists showered several questions on him but he left quickly while ignoring them.

It is to be mentioned here that Ishaq Dar was declared an absconder by the accountability court when he failed to appear in a reference pertaining to assets beyond income.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader remained in London where he is reportedly undergoing a medical treatment for a heart disease.