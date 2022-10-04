Ishaq Dar vows to bring dollar below Rs200

Islamabad: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday vowed to bring the US dollar below the Rs200 mark, saying that the real value of the greenback was lower than 200 Pakistani rupees.

While talking to a private TV channel, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that the government was working on the formation of a comprehensive strategy to bring the dollar price down to its actual level, which was less than 200 rupees.

Since his takeover of the finance ministry, the Pakistani rupee has been on a continuous upward trajectory against the US dollar. The PKR rupee carried its winning streak on Monday as well, appreciating Rs1.16 against the greenback. On Tuesday last week, Ishaq Dar took oath as the new finance minister. Since then, the Pakistani rupee has gained more than 4.11% against the US dollar.

Rupee’s winning streak against US dollar continues

Ishaq Dar said that internationally the dollar was getting stronger. However, in Pakistan, we would bring it down to its actual level, he said.

“The government is aware of the people’s suffering and assured that every promise made with the public would be met,” he added.

Taking a dig at PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Ishaq Dar said that the country’s economy was destroyed during Imran Khan’s regime. He added that the opposition would not have taken a no-confidence motion against Imran if he had performed well during his four-year tenure.

“I am on the nerves of Imran Khan and his entire team and they know that if the country’s economy recovers, they will not get space in politics. We will end all hopes of them winning again through performance”, he maintained.

Talking about the audio leaks, the Finance Minister said the audio leaks of Imran Khan have proved that the conspiracy was not hatched by the opposition but by Imran, along with his principal secretary. He claimed that after being ousted from power, Imran was trying to defame the country and national institutions at every level.