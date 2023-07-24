ISLAMABAD – Finance Minister Ishaq Dar visited the residence of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party chief to express condolences on the death of Jahangir Tareen’s brother.

Prime Minister’s aides Tariq Bajwa and Tariq Pasha Aun Chaudhry also accompanied Finance Czar at the condolence gathering.

During the visit, the PML-N stalwart extends sympathies to Jahangir Tareen and his family during the hard times.

Earlier this week, Alamgir Khan Tareen committed suicide by shooting himself at his residence. In the suicide note, the owner of PSL franchise cited his medical condition as reason for ending his life.