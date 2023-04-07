Ishaq Dar to skip World Bank, IMF meetings amid political turmoil at home

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s finance chief Ishaq Dar has decided against travelling to the United States for crucial meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank amid political turmoil in Pakistan.

PML-N stalwart was expected to travel to Washington from April 10 but canceled his visit at last moment. In Dar’s absence, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor and Finance and Economic Affairs Division secretaries will represent the South Asian nation in the meetings.

The move comes as Pakistan’s representation at the meetings holds paramount importance.

Dar was also slated to interact with UAE officials during his visit but media reports suggested the meetings with Emirati officials are yet to reschedule.

Ishaq Dar earlier leads the Pakistani delegation while negotiating with International Monetary Fund to unlock crucial funding, that remains stalled till date.

Funds from US-based lender are critical for cash strapped country which is facing the worst economic crisis in recent memory.

Sharif-led government, on the other hand, claimed that Pakistan is closer to seal the deal after assurance from Saudi Arabia for $2billion in additional funding. The agreement however needs assurance from the United Arab Emirates for another $1 billion loan.