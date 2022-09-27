Ishaq Dar takes oath as senator

Islamabad: Senior PML-N leader and former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday took oath as a senator.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani administered the oath to Ishaq Dar.

Ishaq Dar reached Pakistan on Monday along with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after an exile of more than five years. He will be sworn in as a Finance Minister on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters at the Nur Khan airbase, Dar said that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and the premier had tasked him to take over the portfolio of the finance minister.

“I will try my best to fulfill all the responsibilities. We will try to take out the country from the economic swap it is stuck in […] the way we did in 1998-1999 and 2013-2014.”

Dar further expressed hope that “we will now head in a positive direction”.

His return comes a day after PML-N leader Miftah Ismail tendered his resignation to senior party leaders in London. Subsequently, a statement released after the meeting confirmed that Nawaz Sharif and PM Shehbaz had nominated Dar as the finance minister.

A source quoted Nawaz as telling the participants that the party has “lost political capital” and that Dar should work to regain it.