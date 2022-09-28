Ishaq Dar takes oath as Finance Minister

Islamabad: Senior PML-N leader and Senator Ishaq Dar took oath as Pakistan’s new Finance Minister on Wednesday.

President Arif Alvi administered the oath to Ishaq Dar at Aiwan-e-Sadar.

On Tuesday, Miftah Ismail tendered his formal resignation as the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, paving the way for Dar to take over.

In his resignation letter dated September 27, Miftah wrote: “I wish to resign from the position of minister of finance and revenue with immediate effect. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve my country in your [Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s] administration, which was an honor and a privilege.”

After reaching Pakistan on Monday along with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after an exile of more than five years, Ishaq Dar took oath as a senator on Tuesday.

Rupee bounces back against US dollar as Ishaq Dar makes his return

Talking to reporters at the Nur Khan airbase, Dar said that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and the premier had tasked him to take over the portfolio of the finance minister.

“I will try my best to fulfill all the responsibilities. We will try to take out the country from the economic swap it is stuck in […] the way we did in 1998-1999 and 2013-2014.”

Dar further expressed hope that “we will now head in a positive direction”.