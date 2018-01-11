Ishaq Dar moves NAB court to unfreeze accounts of his trust

ISLAMABAD : An accountability court on Wednesday issued notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a petition of former finance minister Ishaq Dar seeking to unfreeze the accounts of his non-profit organization – Hajveri Trust.

The former federal minister, who is currently abroad in connection with his treatment, moved the application through his lawyer in the accountability court hearing assets reference filed against him by the bureau.

After initial hearing, Judge Muhammad Bashir issued notice to NAB prosecutor for furnishing reply to the application by Jan 18.

In the petition, Dar contended that the trust runs an orphanage, where 93 orphans reside. It bears the expenses of their boarding, lodging, health and education, he added.

His lawyer told the judge that if the accounts of the trust were not unfrozen, it would have to be shut, risking the future of the children.

He requested the court to issue directives for the authorities concerned to unfreeze the accounts of the Hajveri Trust.

The former finance minister is facing charges of acquiring assets beyond his known sources of income.

According to the reference, Dar acquired assets and pecuniary interests/resources in his name or in the name of his dependents of an approximate amount of Rs831.678 million as per the investigation conducted so far.

The court has declared him a proclaimed offender over his perpetual absence from the trial proceedings and attached his movable and immovable properties.

Orignally published by NNI