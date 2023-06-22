ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Finance Minister Ishaq Dar is a composed person, and he is known for his gentle personality, however, the PML-N leader lost his temper when he was continuously grilled by reporter over ongoing deadlock with IMF.

A video captured the unfortunate incident, in which Ishaq Dar got annoyed as he was moving in a hurry in what appears to be a cap parking.

Shahid Qureshi, a correspondent of news agency, chased PML-N leader to get his response on the failure by Islamabad to ink the much-needed deal with IMF. When he followed minister, the close aide of PML-N chief lost his cool and pushed back the reporter, to intimidate him.

Dar first mentioned that he already gave his statement in this regard, and later slammed journalist for failure, saying it was people like him that hampered the path toward prosperity.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar got angry and physically pushed a reporter in parliament's parking when he asked the minister about his failure to seal the IMF deal. pic.twitter.com/lA9kaUo9ZM — Roohan Ahmed (@Roohan_Ahmed) June 22, 2023

Meanwhile, the news correspondent slammed Dar, saying minister told his security staff to stop him. Sharing his side, Qureshi said Dar came out from the National Assembly, and I was there. Dar’s security personnel held him but he somehow managed to reach press gallery.